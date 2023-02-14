Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 14

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Blaine, a writer & communications consultant, had a psychic predict his career, but is no help at editing;

Laurin, an executive assistant, found out there’s another one of her out there; and

Kendra, a licensed psychologist, is willing to return to Carnegie Hall, but not to play foosball. Kendra is a one-day champ with winnings of $29,601.

Jeopardy!

IT HAPPENED ON VALENTINE’S DAY // PORTRAIT OF A LADY // STATE TREES // COME ON GET HOPPY // ANAGRAMMED COLLEGE SUBJECTS // TV SHOW TITLES IN SPANISH

DD1 – $1,000 – STATE TREES – These 2 giant trees share the designation for the giant state of California (Kendra doubled to $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Kendra $3,000, Laurin $1,800, Blaine $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Kendra $7,000, Laurin $5,400, Blaine $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS // YE OLDE BRITISH MONEY // PHRASE CONNECTORS // THE RIVER // BORN TO RUN // THE GHOST OF TOM JOAD

DD2 – $1.600 – THE RIVER – Texas’ Declaration of Independence was signed in Washington — Washington-On-this river named for “the arms of God” (Kendra dropped $3,000 from her total of $13,800 vs. $7,600 for Blaine.)

DD3 – $1,600 – YE OLDE BRITISH MONEY – A pound note, or the Latin word for “what” (Kendra added $2,000 to her score of $12,800 vs. $6,400 for Blaine.)

Kendra found all three DDs, was correct on two of them and got the last clue of DJ to wind up with exactly double of Blaine’s score with $17,600 vs. $8,800 for Blaine and $5,000 for Laurin.

Final Jeopardy!

ART & SCIENCE – A craft that visited it was named for Giotto, based on the story that 680 years earlier, the painter depicted it as the Star of Bethlehem

Only Kendra was correct on FJ. She chose to wager $0, winning with $17,600 for a two-day total of $47,201.

Final scores: Kendra $17,600, Laurin $0, Blaine $100.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could fill in the connecting blank in “Feet of __ pigeon”, which is “clay”.

FJ wagering strategy: By betting $0 on FJ, Kendra was willing to risk going to a coin-flip tiebreaker clue if Blaine had bet it all and was correct. However, Blaine chose to hold back $100, giving himself no chance to win if Kendra made the expected tiny wager. Meanwhile, Laurin decided to bet it all, which cost her second money, instead of standing pat and hoping for Blaine to bet big and miss.

Category reference dept.: Looks like the writers are into New Jersey rockers lately, as today the last three DJ categories paid tribute to Springsteen, following up on the recent Bon Jovi category theme.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are redwood and sequoia? DD2 – What is the Brazos River? DD3 – What is quid? FJ – What is Halley’s Comet?

