30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 14: Pam Grier

Pam Grier was born on May 26, 1949 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Grier starred in several blaxploitation films in the 1970s like Coffy, Foxy Brown, and Friday Foster, and is widely considered the first African-American woman to headline an action film. She has had recurring roles in TV shows like Miami Vice, The L Word, and Smallville. Grier received widespread acclaim for her lead role in 1997’s Jackie Brown, including a Golden Globe nomination.

Let’s chat about Pam Grier! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

