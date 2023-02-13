Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 13

Here are today’s contestants:

Jeff, a retired Army officer, says “I can make it” even when buying it would be the better choice;

Kendra, a licensed psychologist, retired as a foosball champ with a record of 1-0; and

Mira, a writer, whose research for a history podcast helped her win Jeopardy! on Friday. Mira is a two-day champ with winnings of $37,000.

Jeopardy!

FIRST LADY FIRSTS // BREST, BUDAPEST & BUCHAREST // LOGOS // PARTY ON! // TV CATCHPHRASES // WORD HISTORY

DD1 – $600 – WORD HISTORY – Reviewing a murder mystery in 1930, Donald Gordon coined this inquisitive 3-words-in-one word for a detective story (Jeff won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Mira $2,600, Kendra $3,400, Jeff $2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Mira $5,600, Kendra $5,800, Jeff $5,000. Note that there were no Triple Stumpers in the first round.

Double Jeopardy!

LAWYER BILLBOARDS // THEY’RE “N”TITLED // BOTONY // AIRPORTS NAMED FOR PEOPLE // ALSO A MEASUREMENT // BOB DYLAN LYRICS

DD2 – $1.200 – THEY’RE “N”TITLED – Author Richard Wright played the role of Bigger Thomas in a 1951 film based on this novel of his (Kendra added $2,000 to her leading total of $7,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BOB DYLAN LYRICS – Singing about this comic who died in 1966, “He didn’t commit any crime, he just had the insight to rip the lid off before its time” (Late in the round, Kendra added $3,000 to her score of $15,000 vs. $14,400 for Mira and $13,000 for Jeff.))

Another super-tight game In which Kendra finding both DDs in DJ and getting them correct made the difference, as she led into FJ at $18,000 vs. $14,800 for Mira and $13,000 for Jeff.

Final Jeopardy!

WORDS FROM WORLD WAR I – “Cistern” & “reservoir” were suggested names for a secret invention, but the British preferred this less clumsy monosyllable

Kendra and Jeff were correct on FJ, with Kendra adding $11,601 to win with $29,601.

Final scores: Mira $10,800, Kendra $29,601, Jeff $26,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The Bob Dylan song in which he demanded “Hey…play a song for me” wasn’t addressed to “Piano Man” or “Joe”, but to “Mr. Tambourine Man”.

DD wagering strategy: By betting $3,000 on DD3, Kendra risked dropping to third place with a miss, with two other clues remaining worth a total of $1,200. If she had bet $200 and had no other incorrect responses, it would have shut Jeff out from potentially passing her and forced Mira to ring in first and be correct on the remaining $800 clue to tie for first place, and get both clues to take sole possession of the lead.

FJ wagering strategy: Once again today, we saw the player from a close third place make a large wager, instead of keeping it small to pick up the win if both opponents missed without having to be correct himself.

Fun with closed captioning: According to the words at the bottom of the screen, Jeff was introduced as “a tired Army officer”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is whodunit? DD2 – What is “Native Son”? DD3 – Who was Lenny Bruce? FJ – What is tank?

