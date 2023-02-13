EMERGENCY: Weekly Games Thread Is Self-Destructing!

Welcome to the Weekly Video Games Thread! Lovely Bones is pretty under the weather, unfortunately, so I’ll be handling the emergency show.

But wait… there’s another kind of emergency I know pretty well: the escape sequence! I’ve been enjoying Metroid Prime Remastered, and there’s a pretty fantastic setpiece as Samus rushes free of the exploding and decaying Frigate Orpheon. In fact, almost every Metroid has one, and they’re always a delight.

So here’s the quick prompt: what are your favorite escape sequences in a video game? There’s a surprisingly lot of theoretical answers, and I wanna hear ’em all.

And, of course, what did you play this weekend?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...