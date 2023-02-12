WW 201: Oops All Cupids III (Sign-Up)

3 weeks earlier: Bawk and Bwok, having accomplished their primary goal on this earth, ascended. They rose higher than any of their chicken ancestors dared dream and met with their Chicken Deity, the Big Hen in the Sky, the Celestial Capon. “You have done well, my children,” spoke the Primeval Pullet. Bawk pecked reverently. “But I have one last task for you. You must teach the humans… to love.“

Welcome to Oops! All Cupids Werewolf, the game where every Woof is also a Cupid.

You might be asking yourself, “Bwok, what the peck?”

And you’re right! This entire concept is the reaction to the fact that it’s really stressful to pick a Lover partner without knowing their alignment. So why not break up the stress amongst three people rather than just two? One?

Special Game Mechanics:

Every wolf is a Cupid who is able to select two players other than themselves who will be in a Lover couple together on Night 0. The twist? They won’t know who their fellow wolves Cupids are until the game starts on Day 1!

Cupids are until the game starts on Day 1! Couples formed by Cupids will be placed into paired chats upon the start of the first day. If one Lover dies, the other dies too unless…

Polyamory! In the event that a Player is involved in more than one couple, the death rules change. If a Poly-Lover who is the central “node” in their poly relationship is targeted, all of their connected Lovers may die. Any Poly-Lover will stay alive if any of their other Lovers are alive! Poly-Lovers will all share a private chat.

The presence of an independent role, the Red Pill Serial Killer, will depend on how many people sign up. The Red Pill Serial Killer can kill a targeted Lover without killing their partner(s).

Win Conditions!

The game is over when the number of wolves makes up half or more of the Player population, or when all scum are killed.

Wolves win if they make up half or more of the Player population.

Town Wins if wolves are all dead. UNLESS!

A Cupid and their Couple they created will share a victory over the traditional winning faction if the couple is the sole remaining couple alive when a traditional town or wolf victory is reached. That’s right! A Cupid may still achieve victory from the graveyard if they bet on the right couple. Couples will not know the identity of their patron Cupid. Multiple couples still being alive will result in a Town or Wolf vitory.

If the Red-Pill Serial Killer is alive in a town of singletons, they will win. This will be assessed upon the triggering conditions of a Town or Wolf victory.

Roles Town: ??? Vanilla Town

1 Private Investigator may each night learn how many couples a targeted player is part of

1 Paranormal Investigator may each night learn if a targeted player is Human or Cupid

1 Doctor may each night choose a targeted player to protect from death. Doctor may self-target, but may not target the same player twice in a row. The Doctor cannot save a Player from dying if their Lover is killed, but will prevent the Couple from dying if they protect the targeted Player. Scum: 3 or 4 Cupids will each pick a pair of players they think can make it to the end together.

0 or 1 Red-Piller (a.k.a. Serial Killer): Any players shot by the SK will die alone. If their target player was in a couple, any other partner(s) will live. SK will be told if they broke up a couple. Death Flips: All roles (VT, Lovers, Private Investigator, Paranormal Investigator, Doctor, Red-Piller, and Cupids) will be announced at death and tracked. [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam/Bwok (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair/Bawk (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam/Bwok (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair/Bawk (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your team or mod communications. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. [collapse]

This game is originally designed for 26 players, but we can adjust for more or fewer depending on interest.

Lutair will be helping me co-mod, as per usual. Our tags are @JamMoritarty:disqus and @lutair:disqus.

Players Backups: [collapse]

