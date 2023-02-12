30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 12: Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne was born on July 30, 1961 in Augusta, Georgia. Some of his notable recurring TV roles included those in Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, CSI, Hannibal, and Black-ish. His film appearances include various popular and acclaimed films like Apocalypse Now, The Color Purple, Boyz n the Hood, and What’s Love Got to Do with It, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ike Turner. Perhaps his most iconic role is that of Morpheus in the original three Matrix films. Fishburne has also reprised his role as The Bowery King over the three most recent John Wick films.

Let’s chat about Laurence Fishburne! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

