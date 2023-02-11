The Lodge Night Thread (02/11)

I was reading an article about Winter Horror on Bloody Disgusting last week and it got me thinking of The Lodge from 2019.

I remember renting this from Redbox and being totally blown away by Riley Keogh’s performance as Grace.

This horror/thriller/mystery also stars Jaeden Martell, Alicia Silverstone, and Lia McHugh.

This one will keep you guessing until the very end. An ending so shocking that it will chill you to the bone.

Something To Discuss – Tell us your favorite book, TV, or movie that takes place during the Winter or in a cold, snowy environment.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...