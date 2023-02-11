30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 11: Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer was born on May 25, 1970 in Montgomery, Alabama. Her TV credits include guest appearances on shows like ER, Malcolm in the Middle, and American Dad!, with recurring roles on City of Angels, Ugly Betty, and Mom, among others. Some of her notable film appearances include The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures, and Fruitvale Station. Spencer won a Supporting Role BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Oscar for her portrayal of maid Minny Jackson in 2011’s The Help.

Let’s chat about Octavia Spencer! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...