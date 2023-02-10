Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 10

Here are today’s contestants:

Libby, a lecturer & associate director, raised money for charity in a knitting marathon;

Myles, a journalist & consultant, is a tropical fruit expert with discouraging words about the banana; and

Mira, a writer, is also known from Fred Meyer’s Northwest Regional Cute Baby Contest. Mira is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,600.

Jeopardy!

BEFORE THEY WERE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES // DON’T FALL IN! // 5-LETTER DOUBLE Z WORDS // ALL KINDS OF BOOKS // HOTELS NAMED FOR PEOPLE // SUPER BOWL HEROES

DD1 – $1,000 – BEFORE THEY WERE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES – In 1973 became the Arizona Senate Majority Leader (Mira added $1,600 to her leading score of $5,600.)

Scores at first break: Mira $2,400, Miles $600, Libby $2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Mira $9,200, Miles $2,600, Libby $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

OCEAN LIFE // POETS’ RHYME TIME // FASHIONABLE ETYMOLOGY// AN ENDLESS CATEGORY // WESTERN EUROPE // THE MIAMI VICE SQUAD

DD2 – $1.600 – OCEAN LIFE – Named for its rubbery shell, this largest sea turtle can swim up to 10,000 miles each year (Miles doubled to $7,600 vs. $10,400 for Mira.)

DD3 – $1,600 – CHEMISTRY – Continuing indefinitely, or flowers such as daylilies & peonies (Libby moved into a closer third place by doubling to $11,600.)

Very competitive contest which saw Mira dominate early, then both Miles and Libby doubled up in DJ, so it was anyone’s game into FJ with Miles at $17,600, Libby with $13,600 and Mira at $12,400.

Final Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN HISTORY – Until 1806, some German nobles included among their honors the title of “Elector” for their role in selecting this personage

For the second straight game, only Mira was correct on FJ, coming from behind once again by adding $10,000 to win with $22,400 for a two-day total of $37,000.

Final scores: Mira $22,400, Miles $7,600, Libby $9,599.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: I feared the worst in SUPER BOWL HEROES when for the first selection, no one could identify Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw, but fortunately the players were correct on all of the remaining clues in the category.

FJ wagering strategy: By making a large wager from a close third place, Mira forced herself to be correct to have a chance to win, while with a tiny bet, just having her opponents miss would have given her the victory.

Musical miscues: The contestants didn’t recognize a photo of rock veteran Pat Benetar, and also didn’t come up with “Birth of the Cool” trumpeter Miles Davis.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is O’Connor? DD2 – What is leatherback? DD3 – What are perennials? FJ – What is Holy Roman Emperor?

