Avocado Sight & Sound Year VII results

The results are in for this year’s Avocado Sight & Sound. Here’s the Avocado’s favorite movies:
1. Casablanca 21 mentions
2. Mulholland Drive 20 mentions
3. Mad Max: Fury Road 19 mentions
4. The Thing 18 mentions
5. Raiders of the Lost Ark 17 mentions
6. 2001: A Space Odyssey 16 mentions
7. The Empire Strikes Back 15 mentions
7. Hot Fuzz 15 mentions
9. Alien 13.50 mentions
10. Star Wars 13 mentions
11. Citizen Kane 12 mentions
11. The Godfather 12 mentions
11. Goodfellas 12 mentions
14. The Princess Bride 11 mentions
14. Seven Samurai 11 mentions
14. The Third Man 11 mentions
17. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 10.67 mentions
18. The Big Lebowski 10 mentions
18. Fargo 10 mentions
18. Jaws 10 mentions
18. Parasite 10 mentions
18. Portrait of a Lady on Fire 10 mentions
18. Singin’ in the Rain 10 mentions
24. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 9 mentions
25. Blade Runner 8 mentions
25. Children of Men 8 mentions
25. Everything Everywhere All at Once 8 mentions
25. In the Mood for Love 8 mentions
25. It’s a Wonderful Life 8 mentions
25. Spirited Away 8 mentions
25. Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8 mentions
25. Tokyo Story 8 mentions
33. Back to the Future 7 mentions
33. Die Hard 7 mentions
33. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 7 mentions
33. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 7 mentions
33. Jurassic Park 7 mentions
33. The Matrix 7 mentions
33. Princess Mononoke 7 mentions
33. The Royal Tenenbaums 7 mentions
33. Taxi Driver 7 mentions
42. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 6.67 mentions
43. The Apartment 6 mentions
43. Apocalypse Now 6 mentions
43. Arrival 6 mentions
43. Beauty and the Beast 6 mentions
43. City Lights 6 mentions
43. Do the Right Thing 6 mentions
43. M 6 mentions
43. Moonlight 6 mentions
43. O Brother, Where Art Thou? 6 mentions
43. Pulp Fiction 6 mentions
43. Rear Window 6 mentions
43. The Seventh Seal 6 mentions
43. The Sound of Music 6 mentions
43. Who Framed Roger Rabbit 5 mentions
57. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 5.67 mentions
58. Aliens 5.50 mentions
59. Andrei Rublev 5 mentions
59. Blade Runner 2049 5 mentions
59. Blue Velvet 5 mentions
59. Cléo from 5 to 7 5 mentions
59. Close Encounters of the Third Kind 5 mentions
59. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 5 mentions
59. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly 5 mentions
59. The Grand Budapest Hotel 5 mentions
59. A Hard Day’s Night 5 mentions
59. Heat 5 mentions
59. His Girl Friday 5 mentions
59. Knives Out 5 mentions
59. Lady Bird 5 mentions
59. Lawrence of Arabia 5 mentions
59. Monty Python and the Holy Grail 5 mentions
59. No Country for Old Men 5 mentions
59. North by Northwest 5 mentions
59. Raising Arizona 5 mentions
59. Ran 5 mentions
59. RoboCop 5 mentions
59. The Rules of the Game 5 mentions
59. Shaun of the Dead 5 mentions
59. The Shawshank Redemption 5 mentions
59. The Shining 5 mentions
59. The Silence of the Lambs 5 mentions
59. Stalker 5 mentions
59. There Will Be Blood 5 mentions
59. This Is Spinal Tap 5 mentions
59. Trainspotting 5 mentions
59. Vertigo 5 mentions
Thanks again to everyone that voted.
Every movie to get a vote this year: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1wwLPeW5OI2xytkdYCv6GNPniBc6XNLnl6iFknu7_58A/edit?usp=sharing
Every movie that’s ever received a vote: https://letterboxd.com/immortan_scott/list/every-movie-that-received-an-avocado-sight/