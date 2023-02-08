Avocado Sight & Sound Year VII results

The results are in for this year’s Avocado Sight & Sound. Here’s the Avocado’s favorite movies:

1. Casablanca 21 mentions

2. Mulholland Drive 20 mentions

3. Mad Max: Fury Road 19 mentions

4. The Thing 18 mentions

5. Raiders of the Lost Ark 17 mentions

6. 2001: A Space Odyssey 16 mentions

7. The Empire Strikes Back 15 mentions

7. Hot Fuzz 15 mentions

9. Alien 13.50 mentions

10. Star Wars 13 mentions

11. Citizen Kane 12 mentions

11. The Godfather 12 mentions

11. Goodfellas 12 mentions

14. The Princess Bride 11 mentions

14. Seven Samurai 11 mentions

14. The Third Man 11 mentions

17. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 10.67 mentions

18. The Big Lebowski 10 mentions

18. Fargo 10 mentions

18. Jaws 10 mentions

18. Parasite 10 mentions

18. Portrait of a Lady on Fire 10 mentions

18. Singin’ in the Rain 10 mentions

24. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 9 mentions

25. Blade Runner 8 mentions

25. Children of Men 8 mentions

25. Everything Everywhere All at Once 8 mentions

25. In the Mood for Love 8 mentions

25. It’s a Wonderful Life 8 mentions

25. Spirited Away 8 mentions

25. Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8 mentions

25. Tokyo Story 8 mentions

33. Back to the Future 7 mentions

33. Die Hard 7 mentions

33. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 7 mentions

33. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 7 mentions

33. Jurassic Park 7 mentions

33. The Matrix 7 mentions

33. Princess Mononoke 7 mentions

33. The Royal Tenenbaums 7 mentions

33. Taxi Driver 7 mentions

42. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 6.67 mentions

43. The Apartment 6 mentions

43. Apocalypse Now 6 mentions

43. Arrival 6 mentions

43. Beauty and the Beast 6 mentions

43. City Lights 6 mentions

43. Do the Right Thing 6 mentions

43. M 6 mentions

43. Moonlight 6 mentions

43. O Brother, Where Art Thou? 6 mentions

43. Pulp Fiction 6 mentions

43. Rear Window 6 mentions

43. The Seventh Seal 6 mentions

43. The Sound of Music 6 mentions

43. Who Framed Roger Rabbit 5 mentions

57. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 5.67 mentions

58. Aliens 5.50 mentions

59. Andrei Rublev 5 mentions

59. Blade Runner 2049 5 mentions

59. Blue Velvet 5 mentions

59. Cléo from 5 to 7 5 mentions

59. Close Encounters of the Third Kind 5 mentions

59. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 5 mentions

59. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly 5 mentions

59. The Grand Budapest Hotel 5 mentions

59. A Hard Day’s Night 5 mentions

59. Heat 5 mentions

59. His Girl Friday 5 mentions

59. Knives Out 5 mentions

59. Lady Bird 5 mentions

59. Lawrence of Arabia 5 mentions

59. Monty Python and the Holy Grail 5 mentions

59. No Country for Old Men 5 mentions

59. North by Northwest 5 mentions

59. Raising Arizona 5 mentions

59. Ran 5 mentions

59. RoboCop 5 mentions

59. The Rules of the Game 5 mentions

59. Shaun of the Dead 5 mentions

59. The Shawshank Redemption 5 mentions

59. The Shining 5 mentions

59. The Silence of the Lambs 5 mentions

59. Stalker 5 mentions

59. There Will Be Blood 5 mentions

59. This Is Spinal Tap 5 mentions

59. Trainspotting 5 mentions

59. Vertigo 5 mentions

Thanks again to everyone that voted.

Every movie to get a vote this year: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1wwLPeW5OI2xytkdYCv6GNPniBc6XNLnl6iFknu7_58A/edit?usp=sharing

Every movie that’s ever received a vote: https://letterboxd.com/immortan_scott/list/every-movie-that-received-an-avocado-sight/

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...