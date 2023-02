Taleju Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Taleju Bhawani, the royal goddess of the Malla dynasty of Nepal. It was built in 1564 by Mahendra Malla and is located in Hanuman Dhoka, Kathmandu Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Inside the temple, there is a shire dedicated to Taleju Bhawani, and Kumari Devi. Taleju Temple is only opened once a year on the occasion of Dashain.

