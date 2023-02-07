Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 7

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Greg, a call center manager, won a brand new car, specifically a Pontiac, on The Price Is Right;

Carolyn, an associate professor, has 13 nieces and nephews, complete with memorized nicknames; and

Matthew, a software developer, was inspired to do crosswords by his uncle and grandfather. Matthew is a three-day champ with winnings of $87,400.

Jeopardy!

WHICH WAR? // NUTS TO YOU! // ALSO AN NFL TEAM // WHOA, “O”! // WE’RE HALFWAY THERE // LIVIN’ ON A PRAIRIE

DD1 – $1,000 – LIVIN’ ON A PRAIRIE – This word precedes Prairie in a city not far from Minneapolis that got its name in the 1800s as a “garden spot” (Carolyn added $800 to her score of $6,000 vs. $5,200 for Matthew.)

Scores at first break: Matthew $3,200, Carolyn $3,800, Greg $3,200.

Scores going into DJ: Matthew $5,400, Carolyn $7,200, Greg $5,200. Note that there were no incorrect responses in round one.

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY TITLE CHARACTERS // THE 20th CENTURY BY COUNTRY // SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY // ROLE: MODEL // HOLIDAYS AROUND THE GLOBE // WORDS WITH DIPTHONGS

DD2 – $1,200 – SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY – Some organisms including certain bacteria are described as this, meaning the don’t require oxygen to survive (Greg added $5,000 to his total of $8,800 vs. $10,200 for Matthew.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HOLIDAYS AROUND THE GLOBE – The termperature during Finland’s midsummer festival is around 210 degrees – OK, inside these, a traditional part of the holiday (Greg dropped $4,000 from his score of $16,200 to tie Matthew at $12,200.)

Greg looked to be in great shape when he found DD3 with the lead, but missed and fell back into a tie with Matthew, who took control from there, entering FJ with $19,800 vs. $13,000 for Greg and $10,800 for Carolyn.

Final Jeopardy!

WORD ORIGINS – This Sanskrit word referring to a spoken word or phrase comes from a word for “to think”

Matthew and Carolyn were correct on FJ. Matthew added $7,000 to win with $26,800 for a four-day total of $114,200.

Final scores: Matthew $26,800, Carolyn $19,801, Greg $0.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the country where the Nationalists entered the capital and ended the civil war in 1939 is Spain.

Clue selection strategy: In round one with just a single clue remaining from the bottom three rows and the DD still available, Matthew chose a $400 clue. Carolyn got it and immediately went to the $1,000 clue to find the DD.

Ken’s Korner: After Greg commented that “anybody” can get on “The Price Is Right”, Ken said that to be on Jeopardy!, you need more than a “uniform or funny sign”, which are the tools of the trade on “Let’s Make A Deal”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Eden? DD2 – What is anaerobic? DD3 – What are saunas? FJ – What is mantra?

