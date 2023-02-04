30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 4: Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya was born on February 24, 1989 in London, England. In addition to some notable theatre work, some of Kaluuya’s early TV credits include appearances on shows like Skins, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror. He’s become a mainstay of director Jordan Peele, starring in a breakout lead role in 2017’s Get Out and following that up with 2022’s Nope. In 2021, Kaluuya won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Hampton, deputy chairman of the national Black Panther Party.

Let’s chat about Daniel Kaluuya! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

