-Ricky, an employee stock ownership plans analyst, has a long-lived pet tortoise;

Andrew, a construction project manager, had a trivia partner who made it to age 89; and

Matthew, a software developer, has some connections to Oscar Wilde. Matthew is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,800.

Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY NAMES // SECOND CITIES // JUICE BAR // THAT’S A CRIME! // ROMAN NUMERAL SPELLING // MICHAEL, BOLTIN’

DD1 – $1,000 – SECOND CITIES – Bulawayo in this nation is home to State House, built by Cecil Rhodes (Matthew added $2,000 to his score of $2,600.)

Scores at first break: Matthew $5,800, Andrew $4,800, Ricky -$600.

Scores going into DJ: Matthew $8,600, Andrew $4,600, Ricky $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE PLAYS & PLAYWRIGHTS ARE THE THING // A LITTLE ASTRONOMY // THE NATIONAL PARK SYSTEM // WATER MUSIC // FIRST OFF, HOW DARE YOU // NOW, WE DUEL

DD2 – $2,000 – THE PLAYS & PLAYWRIGHTS ARE THE THING – We need your initial reaction to this 1988 David Henry Hwang play about a singer in the Beijing opera with many secrets (On the first clue of DJ, Ricky doubled to $6,800.)

DD3 – $1,200 – A LITTLE ASTRONOMY – This type of astronomy sprang into being thanks to a 1930s investigation into interference with telephone calls (Just two clue after DD2, Matthew added $3,000 to his total of $10,200 vs. $6,800 for Ricky.)

Matthew led at every break, extended his advantage on DD3 and was never seriously threatened with a score into FJ of $28,800 vs. $11,800 for Andrew and $11,200 for Ricky.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD WAR II – Mimi Reinhard, who never learned to type using more than 2 fingers, produced this with 1,100 names, including hers

Matthew was the only player to miss FJ, so his correct response to DD3 turned out to be the key to his victory. He dropped $5,000 to win with $23,800 for a two-day total of $66,000.

Final scores: Matthew $23,800, Andrew $23,598, Ricky $22,400.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the 19th century photographer of Walt Whitman was Mathew Brady.

Jeopardy! rule book: Matthew’s response of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe?” was accepted as it’s already in the form of a question. Of course, it’s not a question to which the clue would be an answer, but that doesn’t matter.

Ken’s Korner: For Ricky’s response of “Tuskegee Red Wings”, Ken ruled it incorrect, accepted it, the rejected it again, allowing an easy layup for Andrew (‘Tuskegee Airmen’). I can’t recall another example of three rulings on one clue, then allowing another contestant to ring in.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Zimbabwe? DD2 – What is “M. Butterfly”? DD3 – What is radio astronomy? FJ – What is Schindler’s List?

