Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day Four

Continental Detective Agency

It’s 7:00 A.M., and you’re arguing with your hangover about whether to grab a third cup of burnt coffee from the office pot. The Old Man calls you all into the conference room at the Continental Detective Agency, San Francisco branch. Great, you think to yourself. He’s in a mood. Yours isn’t much better.

“Pipe down,” he bellows, and you and your fellow operatives take seats around the table. “Three days ago we were hired to track down… something. A falcon of some sort. We don’t know why, exactly, but a very wealthy client paid a lot of very genuine dollars for us to find it. We gave our leads to MSD. Last night, he was found bludgeoned to death down by the docks.

MSD has died. He was a Town Doctor.

You shuffle in your seat nervously. Whatever the Agency had been hired to find, it must be something else.

“We think it might be connected to that shootout at Diego’s Bar yesterday,” he continues. “You’ve probably read about it in the paper.” Sure, you did. Crazy lights and noises that had ended with five Ops dead. Brutal. The paper had reported some of the dead had holes burned right through their foreheads. “What you didn’t read,” he continues, “is that two of the Ops killed were working secretly for the Gutman Gang. Word has it they’re looking for the bird too. And they’ve got people on the inside.”

“How inside are we talkin’?” asks Mrs Queequeg.

The Old Man’s face somehow gets even harder and craggier. “I wouldn’t be surprised if some of YOU were working for them.” Silence chokes the room.

The Old Man fixes you with a stern look that demands attention. “Now, we don’t know where this thing is, who has it, or what they intend to do with it. Hell, we don’t even know what it IS. Maybe it’s a priceless artifact in the form of a black-enameled bird. Maybe it’s an actual falcon. We just don’t know. But what I do know is that this field office is down half its number in three days, and the reputation of the Continental Detective Agency is at stake.”

“What’s the brief, Chief?” asks Lamb quietly.

“Simple,” he says. “Grab the bird. Smoke out the traitors. And trust nobody.”

All in a day’s work, you think to yourself as you pull on your fedora, tighten the belt on your trenchcoat, and tell your hangover to shut up. Looks like you’re gonna need that third cup of coffee after all.

WHO HAS THE FALCON?

The Maltese Falcon (“the stuff that dreams are made of”) will be discovered today. It grants a one-shot ability (VIG / TRACK / WATCH / BOMB) to the possessor, and must be handed off nightly. More details to come.

(Note: the kill flavor in the headers is just for fun, and shouldn’t be taken as an indicator of who killed who)

Players

Beinggreen Chum Eleanor Forever Goat Grump Indy Jam/Lut Lamb Moolissa Mustard Pablo Queequeg Ralph Side Spooky Tiff MSD – Town Doctor, Died N3 Copywight – Vanilla WOLF, Purged D3 Lindsay – WOLF Backup, Purged D3 Marlowe – VT, Purged D3 Raven – Town JOAT, Purged D3 Josephus – Town Mailman, Died D3 Rim – VT, Died N2 Cop – Town Friendly Neighbor, Died N2 Narrow – VT, Died N2 Stars – VT, Died D2 Jake – Town JOAT, Died N1 Wasp – Town Asshole, Died N1 Sic – VT, Died D1

Roles

7 5 GUTMAN GANG MEMBERS (Wolves)

Backup – Inherits the role of the first roled wolf to die.

?? INTERESTED PARTIES (Independent)

10 4 SPECIAL AGENTS (Roled Town)

Asshole – Each night you can hide behind a player. If someone tries to kill you, the person you’re hiding behind will die instead; if someone tries to kill the person you hide behind, both of you die.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher) – 1x Role Investigator (see someone’s role name but not alignment), 1x Vigilante (night 2+), 1x Watcher (see who visits the targeted player, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Roleblocker / Tracker) – 1x Role Investigator, 1x Roleblocker, 1x Tracker (see who the targeted player visits, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

Friendly Neighbor – Each night (starting Night 0), you can choose a player who will be told that you are Town.

Mailman – Can send someone a message each night.

Doctor – Each night you can protect someone from being killed.

?? CONTINENTAL OPS (VT)

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”

Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Saz1ceVpaknaMOixCaepWhziRj8K_aeM8CymPfM1fSw

(Thanks to Marlowe for the day’s theme and flavor)

Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Thursday, February 2

