The Iron Age of Comics

Episode 003: Spawn and the Image Revolution

In 1992, Todd McFarlane and his fellow Marvel superstar creators jumped ship to found Image, creating a major independent alternative to the comics industry’s “Big Two.” In this episode, we examine how McFarlane’s most popular creation, the grim ‘n’ gritty supernatural vigilante called Spawn, became not just a sales phenomenon, but also an existential threat to the traditional way of superheroes throughout the Iron Age. We’ll also discuss McFarlane’s legacy and just what exactly went on in a given issue of the series.

