Franchise Festival S3E1 – Bastion

Let’s discuss Bastion! What are your favorite weapons, monsters, and areas?

In the podcast linked below, Chris and Spencer kick off the third season of Franchise Festival with a discussion of Supergiant’s 2011 debut. Along the way, they explore how Bastion was made, analyze the enemies and weapons in each stage, and make the case for both ending choices.

This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, and Loren. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics. February 2023’s bonus show will be on To the Moon (2011).

