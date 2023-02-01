30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 1: Morgan Freeman

In honor of Black History Month, I decided to use our 30 Day Challenge to celebrate Black excellence in acting. To kick things off, the one and only Morgan Freeman.

Morgan Freeman was born on June 1, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee. After some early work on TV and the stage, Freeman’s film career started to take off in 1987 when he was Oscar-nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Street Smart. He would go on to star in many well-known and critically-acclaimed films like The Shawshank Redemption, Glory, and Unforgiven. His unmistakable gravitas has helped him land roles like the President of the United States and God. He’s received three Best Actor Oscar nominations and two Best Supporting Actor nominations, winning the latter in 2005 for his role in Million Dollar Baby.

Let’s chat about Morgan Freeman! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see him take on in the future (or wish he had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see him work with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

