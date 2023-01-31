Tuesday’s Politics thread remembered to write the durn thing!

Crap. Well. It’s a good thing there’s no more Covid!! I mean, I get it. It’s hard to be serious as a government about an issue when the people of the country seem just….not to care anymore. But it still sucks.
This is disappointing, but I get the feeling that Jeffries wants to leave it up to the courts to decide, which makes sense. A judicial smackdown for McCarthy is better than McCarthy whining that Jeffries is being partisan.
Turning up the heat on Mark Meadows’ underling:
And there's my three. Hope everyone is doing ok, the days (in the northern hemisphere) are getting longer.