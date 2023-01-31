Tuesday’s Politics thread remembered to write the durn thing!

Crap. Well. It’s a good thing there’s no more Covid!! I mean, I get it. It’s hard to be serious as a government about an issue when the people of the country seem just….not to care anymore. But it still sucks.

OMB confirms Biden plans to let both the Covid-19 national emergency declaration and the public health emergency expire on May 11.



Big ramifications for health care, student loans and border policy. pic.twitter.com/daWQiqteKW — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 30, 2023

This is disappointing, but I get the feeling that Jeffries wants to leave it up to the courts to decide, which makes sense. A judicial smackdown for McCarthy is better than McCarthy whining that Jeffries is being partisan.

BREAKING: CORRECTION: A BI-PARTISAN panel including @SpeakerMcCarthy and @RepJeffries (🤯) has voted UNANIMOUSLY to intervene in the DoJ trying to access Rep Scott Perry’s phone. The DC Appellate court will hear the case on 2/23. https://t.co/j5BZXabKTg — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 30, 2023

Turning up the heat on Mark Meadows’ underling:

NEWS: An ally of Mark Meadows has been charged with a felony campaign finance violation, according to new court papers.



Meadows and Trump endorsed Lynda Bennett to succeed Meadows in the House before she lost to Madison Cawthorn.



w/ @joshgerstein https://t.co/t64x5CBmSU — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 30, 2023

And there’s my three. Hope everyone is doing ok, the days (in the northern hemisphere) are getting longer. I’m loving the sun we got today because it’s going be GROSS for the rest of the week. Do your things, keep it between the lines. Never be the fastest car on the road or the drunkest person at the party. Those are two pretty good standards to live by. Don’t threaten anyone, including Mayor McSquirrel.

