Neil Young had delivered a good version of “Helpless”, but preformed with a good -sized rock of cocaine stuck in his nostril. Neil’s manager saw this and said no way is Neil gonna be in the film like this. They had to go to the special-effects people, who developed what they called a “travelling booger matte” that sanitized Neil’s nostril and put “Helpless” back into the movie.

