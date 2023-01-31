Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 31

Here are today’s contestants:

Liz, a teacher, told George Takei how much she liked him in “Star Wars”;

Soren, a business intelligence analyst, heard a lot of bluegrass thanks to his musical mom; and

Jake, a delivery dispatcher, saved the confetti tossed at the Boston Bruins. Jake is a two-day champ with winnings of $47,994.

Jeopardy!

“IN” THE RIGHT PLACE // SCI-FI & FANTASY // AD VERBS & TAGLINES // GET STUFFED // THE SILENT & NOT-SILENT LETTER // JASON CONCEPCION

DD1 – $1,000 – “IN” THE RIGHT PLACE – This European city had the good fortune to host the Olympics twice–in 1964 & in 1976 (Jake doubled to $3,000.)

Scores at first break: Jake $6,600, Soren $3,400, Liz -$600.

Scores going into DJ: Jake $6,000, Soren $5,200, Liz $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORICAL FICTION // MEDICAL FOLKS // A CAPITAL OFFENSIVE // HEAD GEAR // THEY WROTE THE MOVIE // 3-LETTER PALINDROMES

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – HISTORICAL FICTION – A flier in her own right, she’s the subject of Melanie Benjamin’s bestseller “The Aviator’s Wife” & we need her first name (Jake added $4,600 to his total of $10,400 vs. $7,600 for Soren.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MEDICAL FOLKS – Helen Taussig developed the first treatment for cyanotic infants, this alliterative syndrome (Liz dropped $3,000 from her third-place acore of $3,600.)

Jake immediately ran a category then doubled up to start the game, scored again on DD2 and did enough to secure a runaway with $21,000 vs. $8,800 for Soren and $200 for Liz.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. STATE NAMES – 5 U.S. states have 6-letter names; only these 2 west of the Mississippi River border each other

For the third time this week. everyone was incorrect on FJ, as the players couldn’t come up with both states. Jake dropped just $333 to win with $20,667 for a three-day total of $68,661.

Final scores: Jake $20,667, Soren $8,600, Liz $0.

Odds and ends

Shilling stumbles: Everyone took an incorrect guess for the first word in Target’s slogan “Expect more, pay less” (the guesses were “Save”, “Get” and “Buy”).

Overpriced clue of the day: $800 for recognizing the state of Georgia on a map, which might be too easy for Kids Week.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Innsbruck? DD2 – Who was Anne Lindbergh? DD3 – What is Blue Baby? FJ – What are Oregon and Nevada?

