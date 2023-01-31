Comic Book Review – Amazing Spider-Man Presents Jackpot #1 (2010)

Amazing Spider-Man Presents Jackpot #1 (of 3) (March 2010)

Writer – Marc Guggenheim

Artist – Adriana Melo

If I’m not mistaken, I believe I said in another review, that I was taking comics from a short box and reading them during my breaks and lunches while working from home. Well, I have been bringing two comics with me into the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I have been reading them in alphabetical order. Some recent reads include Archer and Armstrong, The Flash, Incredible Hercules, and now Jackpot.

During Brand New Day, a plethora of new heroes and villains were introduced to the Amazing Spider-Man’s world. One heroine named Jackpot, with her long red hair, reminded Peter of his ex-girlfriend Mary Jane Watson. The mystery of Jackpot’s secret identity lasted awhile before she was revealed to be a woman named Alana Jobson, who used Mutant Growth Hormones to gain her powers. Sadly, she would pass away from her overuse of these hormones. Peter would learn that Alana bought the Jackpot costume and likeness from a woman named Sara Ehret. Peter confronted Sara about the tragedy and she lashed out at him, saying “she didn’t want the life he has as a superhero.” Peter left saying that she “didn’t want the responsibility people like them have – we don’t have a choice.”

This first issue shows Sara adopting a new and upgraded Jackpot costume and fighting crime after her conversation with Spider-Man. The very first bad guy she fights is Boomerang, one of Spidey’s foes. She is able to hold her own against the villain and retreats after getting the better of Boomerang. The rest of the issue recounts her origin and how she got her powers, the impact of her double life as mother, wife, and hero, and the reveal of whom Boomerang is currently working.

For the life of me, I can’t remember why I purchased this comic in the first place. I must of have been on a Spider-Man kick back in 2010. I must have been intrigued enough to see who the new Jackpot was featured on the cover that I needed to know as soon as possible. Better late than never!

As much as I love the Big Two introducing new characters, it’s the readers that ultimately determine just how long we see them in the pages of their own comic or as a supporting character in another series. Sara is interesting because she’s a hero trying to balance her life in and out of her costumed identity. She’s a rookie who is learning to find her way on the mean streets of New York City and that growth is good enough for either another five-issue miniseries or having her join a group of new and established heroes like the New Warriors. Of course, that would all depend on how this three-issue series fared in the first place. Sara has a science background so at the very least she could have been added to Peter’s supporting cast in an Oracle-type role. I could check Marvel Wiki to see what happened to her and how her story played out but I have a feeling I’ll end up disappointed – so I won’t.

If you have read this far, thank you, I appreciate it. My question to wrap up this review is – what recent character in comics were you excited to see introduced only to have them shelved or never used again?

