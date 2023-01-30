Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 30

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Sarah, a Ph.D candidate, was a cheerleader for the Carolina Hurricanes;

Sam, an attorney, went “mega-viral on TicTok” despite not being into social media; and

Jake, a delivery dispatcher, saved the confetti tossed at the Boston Bruins. Jake is a one-day champ with winnings of $22,797.

WORST CASE ONTARIO // NURSERY RHYMES // GEOLOGY // 4,4 // CHANNELING THE TV SHOWS // ENDS IN A DOUBLE VOWEL POTPOURRI

DD1 – $800 – 4,4 – With someone outwardly gentle but forceful, you’ll find this “in a velvet glove” (Jake added $1,000 to his score of $800)

Scores at first break: Jake $4,200, Sam $1,600, Sarah $600.

Scores going into DJ: Jake $6,200, Sam $2,200, Sarah $800.

Double Jeopardy!

EXPLORATION // SAINTS & THEIR CITIES // WORDS THAT SHOULD RHYME // MUSHROOM STEW // SCARY MOVIES // OUT ON A BOOK TOUR

DD2 – $1,200 – EXPLORATION – “These rough notes and our dead bodies must tell the tale”, this British explorer wrote in 1912 in one of his final diary entries (Jake added $5,000 to his total of $11,800 vs. $4,200 for Sam.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCARY MOVIES – Bram Stoker’s widow got a court order to have this 1922 German silent classic destroyed–but it survived, as vampires do (Sarah dropped $800 from her third-place acore of $3,200.)

Jake expanded his advantage on DD2, but Sam was able to do just enough to keep the game alive into FJ with $13,400 vs. $26,000 for Jake and $2,000 for Sarah.

Final Jeopardy!

WORD ORIGINS – Originally relating to a story of suffering, this word now more commonly refers to strong emotion of any kind

Once again. everyone was incorrect on FJ, as Sarah had the first four letters but didn’t complete the response. Jake dropped just $803 to win with $25,197 for a two-day total of $47,994.

Final scores: Jake $25,197, Sam $0, Sarah $1.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three out of five in NURSERY RHYMES, including not knowing what Georgie Porgie did when the boys came out to play (ran away). Jake also was docked $200 for adding an “s” to the name of famed tuffet-sitter Little Miss Muffet.

FJ wagering strategy: This was one of those rare instances where holding back $1 from an FJ wager actually paid off, as Sarah did that and took second money when Sam lost everything.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is iron hand? DD2 – Who was Scott? DD3 – What is “Nosferatu”? FJ – What is passion?

