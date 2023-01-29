Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day Three

“Execute… Order 66!!!”

Anakin Skywalker is dead! Now rise Lord Vader. Soon we will purge the galaxy of the traitors.

Barefoot Contessa (Miss Rim) is dead. They were Vanilla Town

David Byrne (Narrowstrife) is dead. They were Vanilla Town

Onion (Cop) is dead. They were a Town Friendly Neighbor

Blasters have been handed out to the chosen ones, to be used once the Order is given:

Cop = 60%

MSD = 50%

Goat = 30%

Chum = 20%

Spooky = 20%

Grump = 20%

JamLut = 10%

Tiff = 10%

Moolissa = 10%

Lindsay = 10%

Beinggreen = 10%

Raven = 10%

(Note: the kill flavor in the headers is just for fun, and shouldn’t be taken as an indicator of who killed who)

Players

Beinggreen Chum Copywight Eleanor Forever Goat Grump Indy Jam/Lut Josephus Lamb Lindsay Marlowe Moolissa MSD Mustard Pablo Queequeg Ralph Raven Rim Side Spooky Tiff Cop – Town Friendly Neighbor, Died N2 Narrow – VT, Died N2 Stars – VT, Died D2 Jake – Town JOAT, Died N1 Wasp – Town Asshole, Died N1 Sic – VT, Died D1

Roles

7 Sith Lords (Wolves)

?? Senators (Independent)

10 7 Jedi (Roled Town)

Asshole – Each night you can hide behind a player. If someone tries to kill you, the person you’re hiding behind will die instead; if someone tries to kill the person you hide behind, both of you die.

JOAT (Role Investigator / Vig / Watcher) – 1x Role Investigator (see someone’s role name but not alignment), 1x Vigilante (night 2+), 1x Watcher (see who visits the targeted player, but not what they did). Can be used in any order.

Friendly Neighbor – Each night (starting Night 0), you can choose a player who will be told that you are Town.

?? Padawans (VT)

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”

Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Saz1ceVpaknaMOixCaepWhziRj8K_aeM8CymPfM1fSw

(Thanks to Stars for the day’s theme and flavor)

Twilight: This won’t be a typical Day; the first part will be a regular day vote, but the day will continue. Immediately after the daykill writeup, the blastin’ begins. Twilight is whenever all the blasters have been used.

The voting deadline is 2pm Central on Tuesday, but the day can be as short as you want.





