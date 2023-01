The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, titled “Long Long Time,” airs tonight on HBO. This episode is directed by Peter Hoar (It’s a Sin) and written by Craig Mazin. Please discuss the episode below. Once again, the use of spoiler tags is recommended if bringing up spoilers from the games.

News: This week, The Last of Us was confirmed to be receiving a second season, unsurprising in light of how popular the series has been so far.

After a debut that drew 22 million viewers domestically, HBO has officially renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. https://t.co/NJGr5tcV6X pic.twitter.com/CbyCJtTVMw — IGN (@IGN) January 29, 2023

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...