The Modernettes were a pop punk band that formed in Vancouver in 1980. During a short stint of only a few years they released just one album and two EPs, but they delivered some truly great songs, including “Barbra” (originally from their second EP Teen City). The song is catchy as hell and the video (here in high quality) is great, too. So if you’ve got two minutes to spare, do yourself a favor and check it out!

