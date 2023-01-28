30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 28: Best & Worst Catchphrases

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at the realm of the catchphrase or zinger. These tend to be sought after but also dangerous to be associated with as it can define you as a comedian or actor. Which are your best and worst ones over the years, which do you use, and which has aged badly or just doesn’t work anymore?

