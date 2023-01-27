Job Rants Thread – 1/27/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

What’s up, my duckies? Sadly, not much from me this week as I am in the, well, I hesitate to use the word “throes;” because it’s not going as efficiently as it could be…Let’s just say “process” of job hunting. It’s exactly as soul-draining as I remember; though I suppose I would be feeling worse if I just did nothing at all.

All that being said, I did want to thank everyone for their good thoughts and well-wishes, last week. As I stated then, it’s not the end of the world; just another sad symptom of it. And while I originally created this space as a place for other people to vent their frustrations about their jobs, (or lack thereof) I hope it’s all right with you all if I avail myself of it, on occasion.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: though the search might suck, the biggest guarantee of failure is not take it up in the first place.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...