Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 27

Introducing today’s contestants:

Dee, a research associate, learned languages in her Jewish a cappella group;

Jake, a delivery dispatcher, has a fear of anti-theft detectors; and

Troy, a music executive, would be fine with being introduced as a Slovak. Troy is a six-day champ with winnings of $214,802.

Jeopardy!

THE STATE’S OTHER SENATOR // A DASH OF FASHION // SOIL // TV TIME // GRIMM BROTHERS FAIRY TALES // DIFFERS BY A VOWEL

DD1 – $800 – DIFFERS BY A VOWEL – The pair found in a large Scottish estuary that connects with the North Sea (Dee had $200 and dropped into the red after losing $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Troy $3,800, Jake $3,800, Dee $200.

Scores going into DJ: Troy $4,800, Jake $5,800, Dee $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC NICKNAMES // COUNTRY SONGS // 19th CENTURY SCIENCE // GEOGRAPHY// PLACE YOUR BETS // I “OU”

DD2 – $2,000 – 19th CENTURY SCIENCE – An 1813 work called “Elementary Theory of Botany” introduced this field, the classification of organisms (Dee added $2,000 to her total of $600.)

DD3 – $800 – HISTORIC NICKNAMES – Born 1910: “Saint of the Gutters” (Jake added $10,000 to his score of $16,600 vs. $13,200 for Troy.)

Jake swept a country music category early in DJ, then cashed a big bet on DD3 while Troy didn’t find any of the DDs, so Jake led into FJ at $27,800 vs. $15,600 for Troy and $6,600 for Dee.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD CINEMA – The 2007 biopic called “La Môme” in France, meaning “The Kid”, was released in the U.S. under this other French title

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Jake dropped $5,003 to win with $22,797.

Final scores: Troy $0, Jake $22,797, Dee $6,600.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the one-piece, sleeveless dress that’s also a term for a basketball shot is jumper.

Ken’s Korner: While explaining why “Big Bad Wolf” was not accepted for a clue that just wanted just “Wolf”, Ken said that we didn’t know anything about this particular wolf’s “size or ethics”.

Pedantry Place: At the top of the show, Ken said today we’d find out which player will “be heading into February as a Jeopardy! champion”. Since Monday will be January 30, we’re still a couple of shows away from finding that out.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Firth of Forth? DD2 – What is taxonomy? DD3 – Who was Mother Teresa? FJ – What is “La Vie en Rose”?

