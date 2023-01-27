Friday New Music 1/27

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music from Consequence of Sound, I don’t know if anything jumps out at me but there’s a new White Reaper for those into that:

— …And Oceans – As in Gardens, so in Tombs

— The Arcs – Electrophonic Chronic

— Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors

— Bad Bad Hats – It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Bass Drum of Death – Say I Won’t

— Black Lips – 200 Million Thousand (Vinyl Reissue)

— Black Lips – Arabia Mountain (Vinyl Reissue)

— Black Lips – Good Bad Not Evil (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Black Lips – Let It Bloom (Vinyl Reissue)

— Black Lips – Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art? (Vinyl Reissue)

— Black Lips – Underneath the Rainbow (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Blow Monkeys – Animal Magic (Deluxe Edition)

— Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17

— Carly Simon – Live at Grand Central

— The Clouds – The Clouds (Reissue)

— Complete Mountain Almanac (feat. Bryce and Aaron Dessner) – Complete Mountain Almanac

— Deathprod – Compositions

— Dhafer Youssef – Streets of Minarets

— Dream, Ivory – About A Boy (Naked)

— Electric Mob – 2 Make U Cry & Dance

— Elle King – Come Get Your Wife

— Emarosa – Sting

— Fucked Up – One Day

— Glosser – Downer

— Green Day – Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition

— H.C. McEntire – Every Acre

— Half Gringa – Ancestral Home EP

— Heavy Blanket (J Mascis) – Moon Is

— Joe Henry – All The Eye Can See/p>

— Jonah Yano – Portrait of a Dog

— khai dreams – Absolute Heartbreak

— Kimbra – A Reckoning

— King Tuff – Smalltown Stardust

— Lil Yachty – Let’s Start Here

— Marvin Gaye – Greatest Hits Live in ’76 (Reissue)

— Meg Baird – Furling

— The Mother Hips – When We Disappear

— New Order – Low-Life (Definitive Edition)

— NRBQ – Tiddlywinks (Reissue)

— numün – Book of Beyond

— Oozing Wound – We Cater To Cowards

— Pelican – City of Echoes (Deluxe Reissue)

— Popcaan – Great Is He

— Quinn XCII – The People’s Champ

— R. Ring (feat. Kelley Deal of The Breeders) – War Poems, We Rested

— Sam Smith – Gloria

— Samia – Honey

— SG Lewis – AudioLust & HigherLove

— SOEN – Cognitive (Reissue)

— SOEN – Tellurian (Reissue)

— Tim Hecker – Infinity Pool (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION EP

— Tor Lundvall – There Must Be Someone

— triton. – Sundown in Oaktown

— The Tubs – Dead Meat

— Tyler Hubbard – Tyler Hubbard

— White Reaper – Asking for a Ride

— Widows Gold – Love Drops

— Wolf Eyes – Difficult Messages

— You Me At Six – Truth Decay

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...