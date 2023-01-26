Comic Book Debate – Barry Allen’s Return to the DC Universe

I have been reading some Flash comics from 2008 where Wally and Linda are teaching Iris and Jai how to use their powers and what it means to be a hero.

It got me thinking about Barry Allen and his return to the land of the living during Final Crisis.

Today’s Debate/Discussion – Should DC Comics have brought back Barry Allen? Why or Why not?

After Crisis on Infinite Earths, Wally West took over the mantle of the Flash and did a phenomenal job filling those yellow boots.

Does Barry’s return help or harm Wally’s legacy as the fastest man alive?

Can there be room for two top tier speedsters or should the comics focus on one?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Don’t forget to check out the Iron Age Podcast featuring our own Punk and Boos.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...