Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 24

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Linda, an ESL instructor, wants to visit great bookstores in all 50 states;

Joe, a film & TV publicist, set his “Two-Face” Halloween suit on fire, then got into it; and

Troy, a music executive, got married in the Irish church in which his wife’s grandparents were wed. Troy is a three-day champ with winnings of $97,600.

Jeopardy!

DANTE’S CIRCLES OF HELL, DEFINED // WHAT SEASON IS IT? // SAY IT WITH ADVERTISING // THEY’RE BAD IN BOOKS // 3.7 TRILLION FISH IN THE OCEAN // FINDING NIMOY

DD1 – $800 – THEY’RE BAD IN BOOKS – Cathy Ames kills her parents & later abandons her newborn sons Aron & Cal Trask in this Steinbeck novel (Troy doubled to $4,800.)

Scores at first break: Troy $6,200, Joe $2,800, Linda $1,200.

Scores going into DJ: Troy $10,400, Joe $3,800, Linda $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

A LOOK AT SYMBOLS // JANUARY IN RECENT HISTORY // EUROPE A GO-GO // POP CULTURE GOES TO MARS // OPERA // LAST BUT NOT LEAST

DD2 – $1,200 – OPERA – “The Libertine Punished” is part of the full title of this Mozart opera (Troy added $6,000 to his total of $11,200 vs. $3,400 for Joe.)

DD3 – $1,200 – JANUARY IN RECENT HISTORY – In his 2002 State of the Union Address, George W. Bush used “Axis of Evil” to describe Iran, Iraq and this non-Mideast country (Linda added $4,100 to her score of $4,200 vs. $22,400 for Troy.)

Troy was simply too much for his opponents, building such a lead that Linda nearly doubling up on DD3 didn’t pose a challenge. Heading into FJ it was Troy at $32,800, Linda with $10,300 and Joe at $7,400.

Final Jeopardy!

FOREIGN-BORN AUTHORS – In the 1950s the New York Times said this author “is writing about all lust” & his lecherous narrator “is all of us”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Troy once again wagered to hit a round number but a larger one this time, adding $7,200 to win with $40,000 for a four-day total of $137,600.

Final scores: Troy $40,000, Joe $12,400, Linda $14,801.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that legally, the 5-letter word for any activity that uses deception to gain money is fraud.

Callback corner: Troy revived Sam Buttrey’s “Bring it!” command for the last clue of the first round.

One more thing: I’m sure more than a few viewers have The Police to thank for knowing the FJ clue subject.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “East of Eden”? DD2 – What is “Don Giovanni”? DD3 – What is North Korea? FJ – Who was Nabokov?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...