30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 24: British Humor

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at British humor today, whether it be through film, TV shows, or the comedians themselves. There’s a wide range of material out there but what is it that stands out to you personally, serves as a good gateway to it, and is the kind of show or property that you’d try to entice others with.

Bonus Question: What British show do you wish would get a localized adaptation where you are?

