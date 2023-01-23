Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 23

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Anne, a farmer, has a masters in English and creative writing;

Duncan, an ICU nurse manager, rolled his eyes when his quiz bowl coach brought up Ken’s name as a role model; and

Troy, a music executive, saw his wife for the first time when she was on Jeopardy! Troy is a two-day champ with winnings of $62,600.

Jeopardy!

CITY NAME CHANGES // THE OSCAR-WINNING FORMULA // MEDICATIONS // “SIDE” EFFECTS // CHESS PAINS // BOATING AFTER MEALS

DD1 – $600 – CITY NAME CHANGES – This Moroccan port city was built over a villa named Anfa, but that wouldn’t have looked as good on a movie marquee (Troy doubled to $6,400.)

Scores at first break: Troy $9,200, Duncan $3,200, Anne -$1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Troy $13,600, Duncan $5,200, Anne -$400.

Double Jeopardy!

AFGHANISTAN & PAKISTAN // NOW THAT’S NOVEL // POTENT “P”OTABLES // TV CONNECTORS // WORDS OF PEACE // HEY…WHERE’D YA GO?

DD2 – $1,200 – WORDS OF PEACE – From a Latin word meaning “to come to a stop” it’s an agreement to stop fighting & was in the original name of Veterans Day (Duncan added $5,000 to his total of $13,200 vs. $22,400 for Troy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HEY…WHERE’D YA GO? – A shelter built by this alliterative capt. was found in the 1630s but he was never seen again after a 1611 mutiny (On the very next clue from DD2, Duncan lost $5,000 from his score of $18,200.)

Troy quickly opened a big lead, but finding back-to-back DDs in DJ gave Duncan a chance to take first place. Duncan was correct on DD2 then missed DD3, and Troy took over from there to secure a runaway at $32,000 vs. $13,600 for Duncan. Anne finished at $0 and out of FJ.

Final Jeopardy!

ASTRONOMY & GEOGRAPHY – At the winter solstice, the sun is in Sagittarius; it once appeared in this constellation, giving a geographic feature its name

Both players were correct on FJ. Troy added $3,000 to win with the same amount as on Friday’s show, $35,000, for a three-day total of $97,600.

Final scores: Troy $35,000, Duncan $16,100, Anne $0.

Odds and ends

TV troubles: No one could fill in the blanks in connected TV titles “JoJo’s Bizarre _ Time” (Adventure) or “Axe _ Rock” (Cop).

Wagering strategy: Once again on FJ today, Troy wagered to hit a certain round number if correct rather than to maximize his potential winnings while maintaining the runaway.

Reused clue subjects dept.: There was a clue about Alcatraz today, as well as on this week’s Celebrity Jeopardy!, the difference being it was a top-row clue here, and used on FJ for the celebrities.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Casablanca? DD2 – What is armistice? DD3 – Who was Henry Hudson? FJ – What is Capricorn?

