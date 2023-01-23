30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 23: Comedy Music

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at comedy in music and songs! We want to know the best and worst of this genre (share ’em if you got ’em!) and if you’ve got songs that you would really want to see done as a parody in the Weird Al style.

Bonus Question: What song is so bad that it becomes unintentionally funny?

