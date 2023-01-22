Coffee, Tea, Or…? Sunday Food Thread 1/22

So I’m sitting here enjoying a hot cup of strong black coffee. It’s one of my favorite drinks and I would venture to say the only time in recent memory I haven’t had coffee in the morning would be due to some medical test prep type thing. The last couple times I’ve traveled I’ve even packed a French Press to be sure I wouldn’t be without. I do also enjoy a good cup of tea, but that’s usually later in the day. In the morning I really like to have just black coffee. If I get one later in the day at a coffee shop I might go for a latte or a cappuccino as a treat.

What’s your preferred morning beverage, or do you even have one?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...