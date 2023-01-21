Spoil Sports: The Owl House, Season 3, Special 2, “For the Future”

Official Plot Summary: “Luz and her friends race against Belos to confront the Collector and save the Boiling Isles.”



So…we’re finally here. The penultimate episode. And not a moment too soon, since I’ve had to spend the last two weeks avoiding spoilers thanks to that stupid iTunes leak!



The good news is that if you don’t have Disney Channel, you won’t have to find a “unique” way to watch it: the special will be released on YouTube in its entirety by Disney at 1:00 AM EST.



Happy spoiling, y’all!



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...