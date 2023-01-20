Friday New Music 1/20

Hello! Here’s some new music! It’s been 3 weeks so there’s a new Guided By Voices, a new Mac DeMarco which I usually wouldn’t care about but I can’t ignore an album w/ that name. A new We Are Scientists too. Enjoy, a list taken from Consequence of Sound:

— abracadabra – shapes & colors

— Bad Brains – The Youth Are Getting Restless (Reissue)

— The Bad Ends – The Power and the Glory

— Beauty Pill – Blue Period

— Biig Piig – Bubblegum

— Brainiac – Predator Nominate EP

— The C.I.A. (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) – Surgery Channel

— Celestial Wizard – Winds of the Cosmos

— Cloud Nothings – Attack on Memory (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Dave Rowntree (of Blur) – Radio Songs

— DJ Hanzel – anti everything

— Ella Fitzgerald – Live At Montreux 1969

— Falling Forward – Let These Days Pass: The Complete Anthology 1991-1995

— flora – our generation (Another Time)

— Fran – Leaving

— Gemma Ray – Gemma Ray & The Death Bell Gang

— Glyders – Maria’s Hunt

— Guided By Voices – La La Land

— Half Life – Like a Jungle

— Imperium Dekadenz – Into Sorrow Evermore

— J.T. IV – The Future

— Jadu Heart – Derealised

— John Cale – MERCY

— John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies – Halloween Ends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Physical Release)

— Kali Malone – Does Spring Hide Its Joy

— Katatonia – Sky Void of Stars

— Ladytron – City of Angels

— Lukas Graham – 4 (The Pink Album)

— Mac DeMarco – Five Easy Hot Dogs

— Måneskin – Rush!

— The MOSS – Insomnia EP

— The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery

— New Found Glory – Make the Most of It

— Oddisee – To What End

— Seether – Disclaimer (Deluxe Edition)

— Shamir – Hope (Vinyl Reissue)

— Siv Jakobsen – Gardening

— Spice World – There’s No “I” in Spice World

— Trippie Redd – Mansion Musik

— We Are Scientists – Lobes

— Wilco – Cruel Country (Physical Release)

