Friday New Music 1/20

Hello! Here’s some new music! It’s been 3 weeks so there’s a new Guided By Voices, a new Mac DeMarco which I usually wouldn’t care about but I can’t ignore an album w/ that name. A new We Are Scientists too. Enjoy, a list taken from Consequence of Sound:
— abracadabra – shapes & colors
— Bad Brains – The Youth Are Getting Restless (Reissue)
— The Bad Ends – The Power and the Glory
— Beauty Pill – Blue Period
— Biig Piig – Bubblegum
— Brainiac – Predator Nominate EP
— The C.I.A. (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) – Surgery Channel
— Celestial Wizard – Winds of the Cosmos
— Cloud Nothings – Attack on Memory (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Dave Rowntree (of Blur) – Radio Songs
— DJ Hanzel – anti everything
— Ella Fitzgerald – Live At Montreux 1969
— Falling Forward – Let These Days Pass: The Complete Anthology 1991-1995
— flora – our generation (Another Time)
— Fran – Leaving
— Gemma Ray – Gemma Ray & The Death Bell Gang
— Glyders – Maria’s Hunt
— Guided By Voices – La La Land
— Half Life – Like a Jungle
— Imperium Dekadenz – Into Sorrow Evermore
— J.T. IV – The Future
— Jadu Heart – Derealised
— John Cale – MERCY
— John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies – Halloween Ends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Physical Release)
— Kali Malone – Does Spring Hide Its Joy
— Katatonia – Sky Void of Stars
— Ladytron – City of Angels
— Lukas Graham – 4 (The Pink Album)
— Mac DeMarco – Five Easy Hot Dogs
— Måneskin – Rush!
— The MOSS – Insomnia EP
— The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery
— New Found Glory – Make the Most of It
— Oddisee – To What End
— Seether – Disclaimer (Deluxe Edition)
— Shamir – Hope (Vinyl Reissue)
— Siv Jakobsen – Gardening
— Spice World – There’s No “I” in Spice World
— Trippie Redd – Mansion Musik
— We Are Scientists – Lobes
— Wilco – Cruel Country (Physical Release)