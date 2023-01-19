Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 19

Today’s contestants are:

Hillary, a childcare professional, has been “trying on” her husband for almost 13 years;

Troy, a music executive, whose grandfather was offered a cigarette by Rita Hayworth; and

Erin, a high school English teacher, has incredible interrobang earrings along with a tattoo. Erin is a one-day champ with winnings of $31,201.

Jeopardy!

WHEN IN ANCIENT ROME // IT’S ABOUT TIME // THE ACTOR’S MIDDLE INITIAL // ENDS IN “ION” // LEARNING // THE ROPES

DD1 – $1,000 – ENDS IN “ION” – Zymology is the scientific study of this process, as in winemaking (Erin doubled to $2,800.)

Scores at first break: Erin $3,200, Troy $4,800, Hillary $0.

Scores going into DJ: Erin $6.800, Troy $6,600, Hillary -$800.

Double Jeopardy!

THE SERIES’ AUTHOR // STATE CAPITALS // EAT YOUR VEGGIES // ALL IN THE FAMILY // SELF-REFERENTIAL BEATLES // ACRONYMS

DD2 – $2,000 – STATE CAPITALS – The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce is found in this New England state capital (Troy doubled to $14,000 vs. $8,400 for Erin.)

DD3 – $800 – ALL IN THE FAMILY – “Good Brother, Bad Brother” is a dual biography of this assassin & his actor/brother Edwin (Hillary moved into second place by adding $4,800 to her score of $6,000 vs. $22,800 for Troy.)

Erin picked a $400 clue when she first got control in DJ, Troy got it, immediately picked DD2 at the bottom of the same category, doubled up and was off to the races, leading into FJ with $27,600 vs. $13,600 for Erin and $11,200 for Hillary.

Final Jeopardy!

BRITISH LANDMARKS – Like Sir Thomas More, 3 16th century English queens are buried at this location

Only Erin was correct on FJ, so Troy finding DD2 and taking full advantage of it made the difference. Troy bet $0 to win with $27,600.

Final scores: Erin $27,199, Troy $27,600, Hillary $1,200.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the middle initial of “Hill Street Blues” star Daniel J. Travanti.

Clue selection strategy: Not only was Troy’s selection of DD2 crucial to his victory, Hillary finding DD3 was also very helpful, because if Erin had chosen it, she almost certainly would have been correct on the very easy clue and would have had enough to pass Troy on FJ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is fermentation? DD2 – What is Augusta? DD3 – Who was John Wilkes Booth? FJ – What is the Tower of London?

