Comic Book Chat – Nightwing

This week saw the release of the 100th issue of Nightwing. When’s the last time you saw a comic series hit 100 issues in today’s day and age.

Dick Grayson has gone from the Boy Wonder to Nightwing and stepped inside Batman’s cape and cowl on more than one occasion.

He was nearly killed off in the early 00s in one Crisis event and played an important role in another.

Today it’s all about Ric (oops) I mean Dick Grayson and his legacy.

