Coins of Judas Day Thread (01/17)

Coins of Judas is an upcoming comic release from writer Travis Gibb and artist Tyler Christopher. It’s being released from Band of Bards.

Before you ask, no – Travis is not related to the Bee Gees or Andy Gibb. Yes – I make Bee Gees jokes at his expense. That’s what friends are for.

Previews Online lists the release date as Wednesday January 25th. You have some time to add it to your list of comics to look out for the next time you go to your LCS.

I did a review of Travis Gibb’s Broke Down and 4 Dead Bodies awhile back. Feel free to give it a read or re-read. When I pick this up, I’ll have a review of it.

I hope you have a terrific Tuesday.

