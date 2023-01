HBO’s adaption of Naughty Dog’s video game series, The Last of Us, premiered last night. It comes from Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay as Joel and Ellie.

Please discuss the premiere / series below. I expect there to be a mix of people watching this who have played the games and haven’t, so the use of spoiler tags is recommended is you want to discuss spoilers from the games.

