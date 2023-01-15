Werewolves 199: Death on the Ice Block! Day Six

Rain Rain Rain. Issolboch, South Dakota
spider babies dance yes indeed spreading safety silky spider cobweb seed
dance dance dance protect the one in need
dancing spider baby eggs yes indeed
A pair of giant chicken legs appeared in the parlor.
WHOOSH SPLAT!!!
In through the front door and out through the back door smashing their spider body.
Calvin and Hobbes/Quee, has died. They were Mrs. Huntsmanspider/Town Jailer.
In a far flung field The Pheasant waits.
Players:
1) sic- J Dawg VT
2) Lindsay- Ravioli Ambrose Custard
3 spooky- Robin Du’Strata VT 4) Josephus- Weiner Herzog VT 5) Nate- Icee Van Winker VT 6) Indy- The Fall Guy? Crash Davis VW
7) Wasp- Icy Winner
8) MSD- Water Tribe LT. DUNBAR, HEAD WOLF
9) Goat- Too Many Goats?- discarded Primus song
10) Moolissa- Chaos Agent in Disguise VT 11) Eleanor- Frostyfur Sheriff Kaho/ Town Cop
12) Cop- ChatGPT
13) Quee- Melvin and Bobbes Mrs Huntsmanspider/ Town Jailer.
14) jake- The Grim Reaper VT
15) Malt- Hellboy
16) Kim- James Pattycake VT 17) Cork- Baba Yaga 😹 Ray Kinsella VW 18) Marlowe- Chance Boudoir VT
Roles
Town:
Sheriff Kaho: Town Investigator. Each night will be told if selected player is Scum/Not Scum. The Pheasant will read as Not Scum unless successfully targeted by Baba Yaga. Mrs. Huntsmanspider: Town Jailer. Cannot jail the same player on consecutive nights. Can jail themselves but their vote won’t count towards the final tally.
The Pheasant: If successfully targeted by the Wolves the Wolf carrying out the kill will die. This is a one time deal and if successfully targeted again they will die like normal. If successfully targeted by Baba Yaga they will join them and carry out the Night Kills. If this happens they will lose their Wolf kill immunity.
Folk of the Land: VT (3)
Scum
Clan of Costner: Wolves (0)
Lt. Dunbar: Lead Wolf. Calls the Wolf kills. Crash Davis/Ray Kinsella: VW
Baba Yaga: SK. Picks off as many Folks as they can before y’all kill them too early. See The Pheasant Description for more info
Rules
Order of Actions: Jailing->Investigating->SK targeting->Wolf targeting->Pheasanting
No direct quoting from DMs
Minimum 3 comments a Day
Be nice to each other
Attack arguments not people
Have fun
❤️
TWILIGHT WILL BE ON MONDAY, JANUARY 16th, AT 6pm PST