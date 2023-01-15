The main draw of the 2022 Australian Open is now upon us. The tournament is held annually in Melbourne, Victoria, and this year it features the return of nine-time champion No-vax Joke-covid Novak Djokovic after an incident last year that is best described as a cross between a snafu, a contretemps, and an imbroglio. Meanwhile, world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz is out with a leg injury. On the women’s side, 2022 champion Ash Barty isn’t around anymore, having retired from the sport last year, so the field is wide open.

Please feel free to use this thread to talk about tournament news, analyze players’ strategies, and of course, live-chat matches.

For more information on the tournament, please visit the official website. In order to reduce clutter on the homepage, this post will be pinned for a couple of days, unpinned, and then repinned for the finals, so please bookmark it. As always, you can find it from the main menu under Sports > Tennis.

