Svengoolie Discussion Thread 1/14/2022: The Invisible Man

From the MeTV website…

“Claude Rains delivers a remarkable performance in his screen debut as a mysterious doctor who discovers a serum that makes him invisible. Covered by bandages and dark glasses, Rains arrives at a small English village and attempts to hide his amazing discovery. But the same drug that renders him invisible slowly drives him to commit acts of unspeakable terror. Based on H.G. Wells’ classic novel and directed by the master of macabre James Whale, The Invisible Man not only fueled a host of sequels, but also features some special effects that are still immitated today.”

And then on Sventoonie…

“A swingin’, croonin’ robot visits as the gang watches Frank Sinatra in ‘The Man with the Golden Arm.’ “

Enjoy the movie!

