30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 14: Romantic Comedies

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we want to talk about the genre of the romantic comedies genre. This is one that I personally have a strong affection for and wish that we had more of, both in film and in TV/streaming projects. Today, we want to talk about your best and worst romantic comedy projects that you’ve seen as well as the best and worst of the tropes?

Bonus Question: What rom-com from the past hasn’t held up but you’ve got the nostalgia for?

Extra Bonus Question: What’s the best upending of the tropes and cliches?

