Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 12

Today’s contestants are:

Kristina, a writer, wants to do DNA testing on her cats;

Kyle, a consultant, did a photo shoot with rescue rabbits; and

Yogesh, a blogger, podcaster & freelance writer, is the first human to defeat Ken and Brad in a buzzer-based trivia contest. Yogesh is a one-day champ with winnings of $41,601.

Jeopardy!

THERE’S AN ANIMAL IN THAT PHRASE // YOU’RE MY INSPIRATION // BREWS N’ BOOZE // DICTATORS AND TYRANTS // SPORTS COMPETITIONS // WHERE DID I LEAVE MY KEYS?

DD1 – $800 – BREWS N’ BOOZE – Beer’s 4 main ingredients are malt, yeast, water & these cones of a plant that help the drink keep its foamy head (Kyle doubled to $5,200.)

Scores at first break: Yogesh $3,600, Kyle $6,200, Kristina $3.200.

Scores going into DJ: Yogesh $8,600, Kyle $6,400, Kristina $3.200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE SPEAKER IN SHAKESPEARE // CLASSIC ALBUMS // EVERYDAY LATIN // SAVE ROOM FOR DESERT // ANATOMICAL ETYMOLOGY // WHAT’S ALL THIS, THEN?

DD2 – $1,600 – EVERYDAY LATIN – An unexplored field of study could be described as this “unknown land” (Kyle added $2,000 to his total of $8,000 vs. $6,600 for Yogesh.)

DD3 – $2,000 – SAVE ROOM FOR DESERT – The Makgadikgadi Depression is a low point of this desert that takes up much of Botswana (Yogesh added $4,000 to his score of $17,400 vs. $14,800 for Kyle.)

It took a long while, but Yogesh finally got the upper hand over Kyle in the latter part of DJ, edging away to lead into FJ at $26,600 vs. $16,800 for Kyle and $9,600 for Kristina.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC ART – The artwork once known in France as “la tapisserie de la Reine Mathilde” is better known as this

Only Yogesh was correct on FJ, adding $7,001 to win with $33,601 for a two-day total of $75,202.

Final scores: Yogesh $33,601, Kyle $16,800, Kristina $4,600.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Sorry, there weren’t any.

DD wagering strategy: Kyle bet “a mere” $2,000 on DD2, while the best play against such an obviously strong player as Yogesh would have been to go all-in. If Kyle had done that, he likely would have been close enough in FJ to win if Yogesh missed without having to be correct himself.

Clue selection strategy: In a game in which finding DD3 easily could have impacted the outcome, both Yogesh and Kyle made selections in the category were DD2 had already been found while DD3 was still available.

Ken’s Korner: After Yogesh responded to a clue about the Statue of Liberty with “Liberty Enlightening the World”, Ken called him a “showoff”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are hops? DD2 – What is terra incognita? DD3 – What is the Kalahari? FJ – What is the Bayeux Tapestry?

