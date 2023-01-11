Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 11, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! New year, new music! MAISONdes kicked off 2023 by releasing the fantastic song, “I like you” feat. Aimer and wanuka:

And if you haven’t heard their songs for Urusei Yatsura from last year, I highly recommend checking those out. Here’s “Tokyo Shandy Rendez-vous” feat. KAF, Tsumiki:

For something to look forward to, the full version of the new ending is coming out this Friday, and it features yama! If you aren’t familiar with MAISONdes, they are a music collaborative that brings in new artists for each song, inviting them to stay in a “room” and create something truly unique together! Basically, it’s a powerhouse collaboration of Japanese pop artists, so every song is a hit.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

