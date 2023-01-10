Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 10

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Suzanne, a zoo educator, is an orangutan’s “mommy”;

Max, a writer, whose dad wrote “Who is Max?” for FJ years ago; and

Connor, a copy editor, is a one-person barbershop quartet. Connor is a one-day champ with winnings of $28,000.

Jeopardy!

SPORTS TROPHIES // NYC SUBWAY STOPS // POTPOURRI // ANIMAL, VEGETABLE OR MINERAL ANAGRAMS // ON THE SCIENTIST’S RÉSUMÉ // THE BOTTOM LINE

DD1 – $600 – ON THE SCIENTIST’S RÉSUMÉ – 1927: Italy’s first professor of theoretical physics (Connor dropped $2,200 from his score of $5,800 vs. $4,000 for Max.)

Scores at first break: Connor $4,600, Max $1,600, Suzanne $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Connor $4,600, Max $4,400, Suzanne $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

AROUND THE GLOBE // BUSINESS PARTNERS // LEAD VOCALIST OF THE BAND // 4th & GOAL // THE ATTORNEY GENERAL // BETWEEN 2 “C”s

DD2 – $1,600 – AROUND THE GLOBE – The most populous city in New Zealand, it hasn’t been the capital since 1865 (Connor doubled to $14,800 vs. $2,800 for both opponents.)

DD3 – $1,200 – BUSINESS PARTNERS – In the 1850s a German immigrant borrowed $60 from a pal for his optical goods shop; J.J. & Henry partnered up to form this brand (Max lost $4,000 from his total of $8,800 vs. $14,400 for Connor.)

Max ran two categories in DJ, but missed on his DD while Connor doubled up on DD2, which helped Connor lead into FJ at $20,400 vs. $12,400 for Max and $3,600 for Suzanne.

Final Jeopardy!

CLASSIC TALE CHARACTERS – In one 19th century translation, she “perceived the dawn of day and ceased” speaking nearly 1,000 times

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Connor dropped $4,401 to win with $15,999 for a two-day total of $43,999.

Final scores: Connor $15,999, Max $4,399, Suzanne $0.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one figured out the vegetable that can be spelled by rearranging the letters in “FAILURE COWL” is cauliflower.

DD wagering strategy: Ken was very surprised by Connor betting it all on DD2, but it was the move that might have won the game for him. If Connor had made the typical bet of a less than half his score, Max would have been close enough going into FJ to win on the Triple Stumper with a small wager.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Fermi? DD2 – What is Auckland? DD3 – Who were Bausch + Lomb? FJ – Who is Scheherazade?

