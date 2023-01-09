Hold back the road that goes

So that the others may do

That you let me in just to

Pour me down their mouths

Shudder to Think was a Washington, D.C.-based band active from 1986 to 1998. Starting out as a post-hardcore band, they gradually expanded their sound to incorporate any number of genres; their fifth album Pony Express Record (1994) included the song “X-French Tee Shirt”, which was an MTV Buzz Bin clip for a time. But while the band’s unconventional song structures and singer Craig Wedren‘s distinct voice in particular set them apart from their contemporaries, their mainstream success was short-lived.

After Wedren successfully battled Hodgkin’s Disease and releasing what would be their sixth and final album (1997’s 50,000 B.C.), the band went on to do soundtrack work for films including First Love, Last Rites and Velvet Goldmine. Soon after the band dissolved, and Wedren has since gone on to score countless films and TV shows, including Avocado favorites such as Wet Hot American Summer, School of Rock, BONES! and more recently Yellowjackets (with former that dog. frontwoman Anna Waronker).

Have a Great Day Thread, Avocado!

